James Cameron Releases Official Avatar 2 Concept Art Of Pandora
James Cameron released artwork of the fictional planet of Pandora for the upcoming Avatar 2. The film is set to release on December 18, 2021.
In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 photo, landscaping consisting of real Earth plant species mixed with sculpted Pandora artificial flora is surrounded by ponds and gentle waterfalls at the Pandora-World of Avatar land attraction in Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 12-acre land, inspired by the 'Avatar' movie, opens in Florida at the end of May at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. It cost a half-billion dollars. (Image: AP)
Fans of Avatar have been waiting in anticipation for details to drop on the sequel film. After a decade of the release of the first installment, James Cameron has finally shared some official details from his upcoming film.
In Avatar, James Cameron impressed audiences by introducing them to a planet called Pandora. Through the planet, he introduced new and fictional species, wildlife and culture. Now the filmmaker has released some concept art of the planet from Avatar 2. The art was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in New York.
In the artwork, the protagonists Jake and Neytiri could be seen standing and riding animals together throughout many of the planet's breathtaking areas.
Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf
— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020
In the films, Jake and Neytiri are played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Stephen Lang appeared as the antagonist. Although the character was seen meeting his death at the hands of Zoe Saldana's character, he was confirmed to be returning in the sequel.
James Cameron had also clarified that rather than finding a new villain, all three planned Avatar sequels would feature Stephen Lang as the primary antagonist. While Lang did not reveal how his character would return, he stated that the character would transform in unique ways throughout the Avatar franchise. Avatar 2 is set to release on December 18, 2021.
