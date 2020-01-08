Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

James Cameron Releases Official Avatar 2 Concept Art Of Pandora

James Cameron released artwork of the fictional planet of Pandora for the upcoming Avatar 2. The film is set to release on December 18, 2021.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
James Cameron Releases Official Avatar 2 Concept Art Of Pandora
In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 photo, landscaping consisting of real Earth plant species mixed with sculpted Pandora artificial flora is surrounded by ponds and gentle waterfalls at the Pandora-World of Avatar land attraction in Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 12-acre land, inspired by the 'Avatar' movie, opens in Florida at the end of May at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom. It cost a half-billion dollars. (Image: AP)

Fans of Avatar have been waiting in anticipation for details to drop on the sequel film. After a decade of the release of the first installment, James Cameron has finally shared some official details from his upcoming film.

In Avatar, James Cameron impressed audiences by introducing them to a planet called Pandora. Through the planet, he introduced new and fictional species, wildlife and culture. Now the filmmaker has released some concept art of the planet from Avatar 2. The art was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in New York.

In the artwork, the protagonists Jake and Neytiri could be seen standing and riding animals together throughout many of the planet's breathtaking areas.

In the films, Jake and Neytiri are played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Stephen Lang appeared as the antagonist. Although the character was seen meeting his death at the hands of Zoe Saldana's character, he was confirmed to be returning in the sequel.

James Cameron had also clarified that rather than finding a new villain, all three planned Avatar sequels would feature Stephen Lang as the primary antagonist. While Lang did not reveal how his character would return, he stated that the character would transform in unique ways throughout the Avatar franchise. Avatar 2 is set to release on December 18, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram