James Cameron Shares an Update on Avatar 3, Says 'Looks Like I Can't Wiggle Out of This...'

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has become a major hit all around the world, grossing $1 billion at the box office in just 14 days of its release. Following the massive success of Avatar 2, which broke numerous box office records last year, the director has now confirmed that work on Avatar 3 and 4 has already begun. James Cameron discussed the future of the Avatar franchise during an episode of 'Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?'

Cameron stated that he can't ignore what the audience wants right now and that he will continue to produce movies to turn Avatar into a magnificent franchise. “It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we’ll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can’t wiggle out of this and I’m gonna have to do these other sequels”.

He further added, “I’m sure that we’ll have a discussion soon with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for Avatar 3, which is already in the can – we’ve already captured and photographed the whole film, so we’re in extended post-production to do all that CG magic."

Speaking of additional movies in the franchise, the renowned director said, “Avatar 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of ‘4’ in the can. We’ve begun a franchise at this point. We’ve begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films.”

Avatar 2, directed by James Cameron, was released in December of last year, 13 years after the first film in the franchise. Avatar: The Way of Water centres on Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as they struggle to shield their kids from the Skypeople's resurgence and Colonel Quaritch's (Steven Lang) vengeful return.

The first Avatar grossed nearly $3 billion at the global box office. The movie is still the highest-grossing film of all time. The sequel, which was released last month, earned more than $1.5 billion worldwide, becoming one of the top five highest-grossing films of 2022.

