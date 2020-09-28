James Cameron Shares Update on Avatar Sequels, Says Second Part is 100% Complete

The much-awaited sequels to blockbuster hit Avatar are almost complete, according to director James Cameron. Talking to actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a video call ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference, Cameron revealed that filming of Avatar 2 was “100 per cent complete” while the team has shot "95 percent" of Avatar 3.

"So, where we are right now (is) I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about 10 percent left to go. We're 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3," Cameron told Schwarzenegger.

Amid the pandemic, when most of the shootings have been halted, the New Zealand government allowed a 30-member crew of the movie to come to the country to continue their production. As Cameron said in the zoom interview, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Avatar team like it hit everybody else in the entertainment industry. The Terminator director said that they lost about four and a half months of production due to the coronavirus, because of which they have had to add another full year for a release in December of 2022.

According to Time, the sequel is being produced in Wellington in partnership with Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital. Cameron chartered an aircraft from Los Angeles and paid the bill for his team’s two-week quarantine in a city hotel in order to resume work.

Avatar was released in 2009 and had won all the major awards for its fresh cinematography, direction and visual effects. The sequel to the movie was announced in 2010, however, its release date has been pushed back multiple times. Avatar 2 is scheduled to release in December 2022, while Avatar 3, 4, and 5 will also come out subsequently.

The sequels will also star actor Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis, apart from Zoe Saldana. The Avatar sequel is said to trace the story of the offspring of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana).