James Cameron Supervises Work on Avatar 2 Set, See Latest Pics

The fans and followers are getting regular updates on the upcoming sequels of Avatar, all thanks to the direction and vision by James Cameron. As the movie has already waited for years for its release, the director is putting up all the efforts to ensure that the shooting continues even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recent pictures from the sets of Avatar sequel shows Cameron working on making Pandora box into a reality in New Zealand. The sequel to the 2009 record-breaking box office blockbuster and also an Oscar winner have been due for 10 years now. However, as the world comes to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic, Cameron is going the extra limits making his project into a reality.

The latest pictures, shared by the official twitter page of Avatar, reads, “From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron studies the High Camp Bio Lab set before that day’s filming (sic).”

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron studies the High Camp Bio Lab set before that day's filming.

In the picture, director Cameron can be seen inspecting the set, meanwhile the team shared another picture showing a wide shot of the laboratory set from above.

And a wide shot of the lab:

Replying to netizen’s query on the release date of the sequel, the handle manager revealed that Avatar 2 will be out in cinemas on December 16, 2022. This means, now Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026; while Avatar 5 moved to release on December 22, 2028.

According to Cameron, Avatar 2 will see Sully and Neytiri with a family.