James Cameron's Avatar Sequels to Have a Staggering Budget of Over Rs 7500 crore: Report

James Cameron had earlier shared that he was scheduled to take the filming of Avatar sequels to New Zealand before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Now, with New Zealand lifting the lockdown, films and television shows will begin shooting. This potentially paves the way for Cameron to resume the production of Avatar's upcoming sequels in the country.

While Avatar 2 is scheduled to hit the screens in 2021, the franchise will have installments releasing in 2023, 2025, 2027.

Now, Deadline reports, the combined budget for the sequels is over $1 billion (Rs 7500 crore).

The filmmaker has been working on the sequels during the lockdown as well. After the film's shoot stalled, Cameron continued to work on the virtual production and visual effects of the sequels.

Recently, the official Twitter account of Avatar shared pictures from the set of the sequels having Cameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture.

Recently, Cameron shared that he hopes to keep up with the pace of shooting and finish the movie as planned.

"On the bright side, New Zealand seems to have been very effective in controlling the virus and their goal is not mitigation, but eradication, which they believe that they can do with aggressive contact tracing and testing," he said, adding: "So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he told Empire for the new Celebration Of Cinema issue.

It is being believed that Avatar 2 takes place 12 years after the events of the first movie. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as he roams the planet of Pandora with the new family he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The first part was a huge success, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time when it released in 2009. Its worldwide record was broken last year by Avengers: Endgame.

