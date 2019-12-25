Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

James Cameron's Avatar Shares Christmas Celebration Tale from Pandora

The story shared by Avatar's official Twitter handle narrated a Christmas celebration of the Na'vi in the aftermath of their war with humans.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
James Cameron's Avatar Shares Christmas Celebration Tale from Pandora
Image: File photo from Avatar film.

The world is gearing up to celebrate a merry Christmas. Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its release, James Cameron's Avatar released a short tale of Christmas celebration from their fictional moon called Pandora.

The story which was shared in a tweet tells the story of two Na'vi born aliens away from their home on Pandora. The next few lines of the story talk about how they celebrate Christmas with help from materials around them as well as the wreckage left by the RDA attack as seen in the film.

James Cameron's Avatar set in the near future saw humans explore and reach the moon Pandora to access their resources and make up for earth's dwindling resources. The exchange between the humans and the residents of Pandora referred to as Na'vi gradually turns violent and results in a war. Stephen Lang who played the antagonist of the film was eventually killed in the film.

James Cameron who is currently working on a sequel of the film set for a 2021 release revealed that Stephen Lang would be returning as the antagonist. Not only that but Cameron also revealed that he had a third and fourth Avatar film planned with Lang serving as the villain in all of them. Other cast members of the Avatar films include Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Zoe Saldana.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram