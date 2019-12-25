Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
James Cameron's Avatar Shares Christmas Celebration Tale from Pandora
The story shared by Avatar's official Twitter handle narrated a Christmas celebration of the Na'vi in the aftermath of their war with humans.
Image: File photo from Avatar film.
The world is gearing up to celebrate a merry Christmas. Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its release, James Cameron's Avatar released a short tale of Christmas celebration from their fictional moon called Pandora.
The story which was shared in a tweet tells the story of two Na'vi born aliens away from their home on Pandora. The next few lines of the story talk about how they celebrate Christmas with help from materials around them as well as the wreckage left by the RDA attack as seen in the film.
Pandoran Christmas tale, a thread: pic.twitter.com/dxRIPLLB5G
— Avatar (@officialavatar) December 24, 2019
James Cameron's Avatar set in the near future saw humans explore and reach the moon Pandora to access their resources and make up for earth's dwindling resources. The exchange between the humans and the residents of Pandora referred to as Na'vi gradually turns violent and results in a war. Stephen Lang who played the antagonist of the film was eventually killed in the film.
James Cameron who is currently working on a sequel of the film set for a 2021 release revealed that Stephen Lang would be returning as the antagonist. Not only that but Cameron also revealed that he had a third and fourth Avatar film planned with Lang serving as the villain in all of them. Other cast members of the Avatar films include Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Zoe Saldana.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Sweet Memories of Christmas Days in Kolkata, Allahabad
- Janhvi Kapoor Says She is Open to Playing Roles Like Kabir Singh
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth