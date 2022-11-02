James Cameron’s Avatar The Way Of Water New Trailer To Drop Soon, Check Film's Release Date

It is time to return to Pandora once again! The much-awaited new trailer of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is dropping soon. And the sequel is set to look just as majestic as its predecessor. Officially releasing on Wednesday during the Good Morning America show, social media users are pumped for the return. The trailer released earlier in July on IMAX’s official YouTube channel has also allowed the audience a peek into the world of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). They are prepared to fight to keep Pandora safe from the outside forces. But it was only a peek at what was to come.

Nearly 13 years since James Cameron released the first Avatar movie, he has spent the last decade making plans for the franchise’s future. It is set to have four sequels. Out of them, two are already completely filmed. Avatar: The Way of Water, the first of Avatar’s four sequels is set to release later this year, in December in theaters. The movie will feature the returns of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The movie has received high praise from social media users for its incredible visual effects. According to ScreenRants, much of Avatar: The Way of Water is shot underwater or near water bodies. The sequel is set to introduce another colony of Na’vi on Pandora and will revolve around Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family.

According to the 20th Century Studios, the synopsis for the movie is: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film also stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.”

The highly anticipated Sci-Fi movie will hit the theatres on December 16. This comes a week before the highly anticipated Marvel Studios movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News here