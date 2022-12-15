James Cameron's Avatar The Way of Water Reaches 1 Million Advance Bookings In India: Report

After much delay and anticipation, the sequel of the highest-grossing film Avatar was officially announced at the CinemaCon with an intriguing teaser. The upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water, takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 film. The movie will be set against the backdrop of new challenges that now befall Jake Sully and Neytiri’s family. Though the budget of the epic science-fiction movie’s sequel has not been officially disclosed by the makers, multiple media reports claim that it might be the most expensive film ever made with a whooping estimation of $350 million. Now, the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water is just a day away, and it is predicted that the movie can break the record of its predecessor film to become the highest-earning movie ever.

Avatar: The Way of Water box office prediction

The advance booking sale of movie tickets is increasing each day in India. On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the estimation of the advance booking status at national chains including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. On Friday, a whooping 1,84,096 tickets were booked in advance, on Saturday the number became 1,38,577, meanwhile, on Sunday it is said to be 1,19,287. In totality, 4,41,960 tickets for the film in advance over the weekend.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Ashish Saksena, who is the COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow revealed that the sale of Avatar: The Way of Water has already crossed 1 million in India. He predicted that the number is only expected to accelerate as the film gears up for its release. He also added, “The English version of the film is in the lead for ticket sales on BookMyShow, but is closely followed by the Hindi version demonstrating the franchise’s strong and language-agnostic appeal.”

Meanwhile, the director of the movie James Cameron is seemingly unsure how the movie will work at the box office. “Can we be profitable in changing market? Or are we just the last dinosaur dying after the comet hit? I couldn’t tell you that right now. What does worry me is the market has contracted due to the kind of double punch of streaming and the pandemic,” he told Reuters.

The trailer of the sequel film begins with spectacular footage of Na’vi flying on stunning winged creatures. This time they walk alongside humans, but the coastline of Pandora is gearing up for yet another challenge of survival. Will the Sully family overcome the disaster that befalls them? Watch the trailer here:

Actors Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and many more reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel except Sigourney Weaver who will make a comeback with a different character. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Edie Falco are the new additions to the cast. Avatar: The Way Of Water is all set to hit the box office on Friday, December 16.

