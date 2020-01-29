James Corden Thanks BTS Army For Donating Money Towards Children's Charity
K-Pop band BTS appeared on James Corden's show, after which a fan shared a message on Twitter urging fellow BTS enthusiasts to donate money towards the charity.
BTS Grammy 2019 pic
Talk show host James Corden has thanked K-Pop band BTS' fans for donating money towards a children's charity that he supports, enabling the organisation to provide 14,000 breakfasts for children in need.
On Tuesday, the extremely popular boyband appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After the appearance on the talk show, one of their fans shared a message on Twitter urging fellow BTS enthusiasts to donate money towards the charity, reported The Independent.
The tweet read, "So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you!"
Magic Breakfast is a London-based charity that offers nutritious breakfasts to disadvantaged children across the UK. The organisation has previously received support from Corden, who in December 2019 made a donation that provided 1,000 vulnerable families with breakfasts throughout the Christmas period and 1,330 children with healthy breakfasts for an entire year.
Corden shared a tweet expressing his thanks for their kind gesture. "Oh man. This BTS army is real and full of love and it’s great! You have no idea how many children you have helped. Thank you thank you thank you x," he wrote.
Oh man. This BTS army is real and full of love and it’s great! You have no idea how many children you have helped. Thank you thank you thank you x https://t.co/YJv8avLugX— James Corden (@JKCorden) January 29, 2020
The Twitter account for Magic Breakfast then joined in the conversation, revealing the extent to which the donations made by the BTS fans benefited the organisation within a day.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Matching Steps in Love Aaj Kal Track 'Haan Main Galat' Gets Fans Grooving
- Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
- Alia Bhatt Responds to Rangoli Chandel Mocking Her for Sending Flowers on Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri
- Malnourished Lions from Sudan Zoo Get Life Saving Treatment after Viral Photos Cause Global Outrage
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?