James Corden Thanks BTS Army For Donating Money Towards Children's Charity

K-Pop band BTS appeared on James Corden's show, after which a fan shared a message on Twitter urging fellow BTS enthusiasts to donate money towards the charity.

January 29, 2020
James Corden Thanks BTS Army For Donating Money Towards Children's Charity
Talk show host James Corden has thanked K-Pop band BTS' fans for donating money towards a children's charity that he supports, enabling the organisation to provide 14,000 breakfasts for children in need.

On Tuesday, the extremely popular boyband appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. After the appearance on the talk show, one of their fans shared a message on Twitter urging fellow BTS enthusiasts to donate money towards the charity, reported The Independent.

The tweet read, "So James Corden treats BTS and ARMY always so kindly and makes everyone feel welcomed at his show. There is a charity called @magic_breakfast that he supports. Maybe we could donate there to say thank you!"

Magic Breakfast is a London-based charity that offers nutritious breakfasts to disadvantaged children across the UK. The organisation has previously received support from Corden, who in December 2019 made a donation that provided 1,000 vulnerable families with breakfasts throughout the Christmas period and 1,330 children with healthy breakfasts for an entire year.

Corden shared a tweet expressing his thanks for their kind gesture. "Oh man. This BTS army is real and full of love and it’s great! You have no idea how many children you have helped. Thank you thank you thank you x," he wrote.

The Twitter account for Magic Breakfast then joined in the conversation, revealing the extent to which the donations made by the BTS fans benefited the organisation within a day.

