James Gunn Announces New Superman Movie Not Starring Henry Cavill; Actor Says 'My Turn To Wear The Cape...'

DC CEO and filmmaker James Gunn has a piece of news for those willing to witness Henry Cavill donning the red cape again. The Suicide Squad filmmaker has finally addressed reports about Henry Cavill playing Superman once more in DC Universe. Gunn, in a series of tweets, addressed the future of DCU and shot down rumours of Cavill playing the Man of Steel anymore. The filmmaker, however, did say that he and Peter Safran have spoken about a number of possibilities for Cavill in the DCU.

Just a few moment back, James Gunn took to Twitter to address the future of DCU, stating that they have a slate, “ready to go." Gunn tweeted, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The filmmaker and DC head also addressed rumours of Henry Cavill taking up the mantle of Superman once more, revealing that he in fact will not take up the cape as the film will focus on an earlier part of Superman’s life.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," Gunn tweeted.

In another tweet, James Gunn dropped hints about the possibility of a collab.

A few moments later, Henry took to his official Instagram handle to confirm James’ announcement. He wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

“For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," he added.

Earlier James Gunn had taken to social media to shoot down rumours of Robert Pattinson’s Batman in their new DC Universe as well.

