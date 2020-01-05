Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

James Gunn Declined Superman Movie for The Suicide Squad

In an Q&A session with a fan on social media, Gunn said he was given free hand by the studio, Warner Bros, to choose the film he would like to make and he decided to opt for the anti-heroes ensemble project 'The Suicide Squad'.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 6:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
James Gunn Declined Superman Movie for The Suicide Squad
James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed he turned down an opportunity to direct a Superman film for "The Suicide Squad".

In an Instagram Q&A session with a fan, Gunn said he was given free hand by the studio, Warner Bros, to choose the film he would like to make and he decided to opt for the anti-heroes ensemble project.

The filmmaker said among the projects available was a film about Superman, which was not a sequel to Henry Cavill-starrer "Man of Steel". "As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically 'Man of Steel 2' as I've seen reported)," Gunn posted on his Instagram Stories.

"I chose 'The Suicide Squad' because it's one of my favorite properties in the world. It's the story I wanted to tell more than any other (sic)" he added.

"The Suicide Squad", which is a stand-alone sequel to David Ayer's 2016 film "Suicide Squad", starring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, among others.

The film has a release date of August 6, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram