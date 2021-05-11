James Gunn Makes Cheeky Comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Look in New Movie, Tweet Goes Viral

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared a still from his upcoming Apple Original Films’ Killers of the Flowers Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. In the first look, we see DiCaprio, 46 and Lily Gladstone, 34, as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart sitting side by side in a dimly lit dining room with an early 20th century setup.

The picture created a wave of excitement among the fans as it took the internet and cinema lovers by storm in under 24 hours. Multiple media reports were released about the upcoming film and its exclusive sneak peek whose production started in April 2019 in Oklahoma but the global pandemic delayed the process.

While the world of social media went crazy with the first look of the much-awaited film, American director James Gunn was trending for a different reason. Gunn tweeted a cheeky comment on a NY Post article about Leonardo DiCaprio’s appearance in the movie still. On May 11, NY Post report titled, “Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film” was tweeted along with the above mentioned still.

Gunn took the opportunity to take a dig at the headline and wrote, “He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio.”

He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

The tweet went viral as it racked up almost 15,000 likes, retweeted more than 1300 time and filled with hundreds of amusing comments from netizens. Here are some of the wittiest comments from netizens:

I think he’s one of the bowls, actually— Smol Dream (@DreamSmol) May 11, 2021

I thought he was the cup— Jawn (@jawndecay) May 11, 2021

Some guy looks at unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/W6HHxDCl6M— Tums Festival (@tumsfestivals) May 11, 2021

pic.twitter.com/2OEDaNohyK— rafael está trancado há dois dias no banheiro (@fael9001) May 11, 2021

He's both of them.— The Sane Whitaker (@TheSaneWhitaker) May 11, 2021

Leonardo looking at this photo… pic.twitter.com/SfTiQLJdMw— Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) May 11, 2021

The film is set in 1920s in Oklahoma and features marriage between Osage woman and a white man Ernest, nephew of a powerful local rancher, played by Robert De Niro.

Based on David Grann’s non-fiction book by the same name, the love story is set at the backdrop of a series of Native Americans’ murders that happened in Osage Nation in the 1920s after oil was discovered on their land. Its release date is still unknown.

