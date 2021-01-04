James Gunn on What Makes Former WWE Wrestler Dave Bautista a Good Actor: He’s Grounded in Real Emotion

Guardians of The Galaxy franchise director James Gunn often gets on social media to share tips and trade secrets with aspiring movie makers. He also shares interesting trivia about the movies he has made. Recently, James did another Q and A session on Twitter where he was bombarded with questions from fans.

One netizen asked him, "Is there a specific reason why Dave Bautista is such a good actor? Did he act before WWE?" Now, Dave has worked with James in GOTG franchise as Drax the Destroyer and his character is much loved by fans. In fact, Dave's GOTG character has also earned him respect as an actor, considering it is not his first profession, which was professional wrestling.

Answering what makes Dave, a former wrestler, 'a good actor', James said, "Bc @DaveBautista takes the craft seriously. He’s grounded in real emotion & not showy. The difference between Dave & many wrestler-actors is when you look in his eyes on set he’s in the place he’s supposed to be, not thinking about what he’s going to do next (sic)."

Adding to his praise for Dave, James further said, "One of the things I deal with a lot with actors who have been a part of other performing arts (i.e. wrestling or comedy) is to get them to STOP JUGGLING and JUST BE. It’s not your job to entertain us - it’s simply your job to be present to the moment in front of you. And to treat it honestly. I never really had to teach that to @DaveBautista. His rawness set him apart from the first moment I met him. It was merely a matter of creating a space where he could come and share himself with all of us (sic)."

He further said, "I hate falseness in an actor’s eyes. There are many big time movie stars who hurt movies for me because I can see the lying in their eyes - replacing acting with boasting, or thinking about themselves & what they’re going to do next, I’d much rather work with many others who seem to always be present as a baseline: actors who have stopped seeking & started being (sic)."

James is working with another former wrestler and now Hollywood actor John Cena in his upcoming directorial The Suicide Squad. He is also helming GOTG 3 with Dave in it. He is also attached to be part of I Am Groot series on Disney Plus and a holiday special of GOTG franchise.