James Gunn Picked Warner Brothers' Suicide Squad After Disney Fired Him
James Gunn says after Disney fired him over his controversial past tweets, Warner Bros offered him whatever project he wants to direct and he chose Suicide Squad.
Image: Twitter
Filmmaker James Gunn says after Disney fired him over his controversial past tweets, Warner Bros offered him an open deal to work with them. The director said the studio gave him the freedom to choose the project he wanted to direct and he picked up "Suicide Squad".
The director was replying to a fan question about his collaboration with the studio for upcoming "The Suicide Squad" came about.
"I was basically offered whatever I wanted. I most wanted to do 'Squad'," Gunn wrote on his Instagram stories, according to IndieWire.
The filmmaker, best known for helming "Guardians of the Galaxy" series for Marvel Studios, was hired by Warner Bros after he got axed from the franchise over his past controversial tweets.
Disney, the parent company of Marvel Studios, had fired Gunn prior to production start on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3". He had already written the script.
The filmmaker was reinstated as the director of the third movie earlier this year.
As per the new agreement, Gunn will first work on "The Suicide Squad" before moving on to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3".
"The Suicide Squad", a soft reboot of 2016's film of the same name, will feature an ensemble cast of Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis.
The film will release in August, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Shah Rukh Khan to Announce Two Films on His 54th Birthday?
- 'Down to Earth': Justin Bieber Fell Off a Unicycle and Internet Had a Great Laugh
- Watch: Ducklings Enjoy Makeshift Water Slide Leaving Netizens Amused
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing