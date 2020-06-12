James Gunn Recalls Seeing Bong Joon Ho's 'The Host' and 'Dozing off' for First Few Minutes

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn has recalled seeing Bong Joon Ho's monster movie The Host (2006) during the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival saying he "dozed off for the first few minutes" of the film because he was jet-lagged.

Sharing his quarantine watch list with fans, James recollected that at first when he walked into the screen which was playing Bong Joon's The Host, he thought to himself that "there was no way I could stay awake" through the runtime.

James added that he fell asleep for the first few minutes but "the rest of the film was so exciting, engaging, warm & funny I stayed wide awake & walked away from the movie as a fan for life of the director."

Check out his tweets regarding Bong Joon's highly successful kaiju movie The Host here.

Day 21. I didn’t want to denigrate another movie on this list & then I remembered my favorite kaiju film, The Host. I was at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival & absolutely jet lagged. I went to The Host thinking there was no way I could stay awake - & - pic.twitter.com/0CD2gi0uVf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 11, 2020

The Host is about a monster kidnapping a man's daughter, and his attempts to rescue her. In India, the movie can be streamed on Netflix.

Meanwhile, James is currently working on two of his highly anticipated superhero movies-- Guardians of The Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad. Meanwhile, after Parasite (2019), Bong Joon has two films lined-up -- an English-language historical drama based on a true event that happened in 2016 and a South Korean production which will be set in the country's capital city of Seoul, and will include "unique elements of horror and action".

(With inputs from PTI)

