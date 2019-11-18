Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

James Gunn Reveals Margot Robbie Still Filming For The Suicide Squad Sequel

Margot Robbie is next set to appear in a Birds of Prey film before James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is sort of a sequel to the previous film.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
James Gunn Reveals Margot Robbie Still Filming For The Suicide Squad Sequel
Margot Robbie is next set to appear in a Birds of Prey film before James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is sort of a sequel to the previous film.

James Gunn recently hosted an Instagram Q&A session on his account. Being a part of two major franchises, the director was flooded with questions regarding his past and upcoming work with both of them. The session proved that even though fans are looking forward to Guardians of the Galaxy 3, there is more excitement and anticipation surrounding his upcoming The Suicide Squad sequel of sorts.

Even though the sequel will introduce a huge number of new cast members, old faces and actors will still be a part of the film. One of these is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The question of Robbie's scenes for new The Suicide Squad came up in Gunn's Q&A session.

When asked if she was done with the filming, Gunn stated that she had done some scenes and more were still left. Fans were excited to see the answer suspecting that it means Robbie will continue to have a major role in the film. Doubts regarding this were raised when Robbie was revealed to be the central protagonist of a Birds of Prey film releasing prior to the Suicide Squad sequel.

Apart from this, Gunn was also asked about Taika Waititi's scenes in the film which the former confirmed had been completed. Waititi's role and character in the film is yet to be revealed. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is set to release on August 6, 2021.

Live TV

