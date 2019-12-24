Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

James Gunn Reveals Shooting for Guardians of The Galaxy 3 is Not Starting Anytime Soon

James Gunn is currently occupied with shooting of Warner Bros' upcoming 'Suicide Squad' sequel film and says that fans will have to wait for MCU's 'Guardians of The Galaxy 3'.

News18.com

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
James Gunn Reveals Shooting for Guardians of The Galaxy 3 is Not Starting Anytime Soon
James Gunn

James Gunn is a filmmaker who often loves to interact with fans over social media through Q & A sessions. Throughout his recent interactions, the filmmaker had revealed minor details revolving around his upcoming Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Read: Disney Rehires James Gunn to Direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 After Firing Him Over Offensive Tweets

In his latest interaction on Instagram, Gunn answered a fan's question regarding the shooting of forthcoming superhero film Guardians of The Galaxy 3. Fans would probably not be very happy with the answer, as Gunn stated that he "won't start filming for another year."

[caption id="attachment_2434389" align="alignnone" width="660"]Image Courtesy: James Gunn Instagram Image Courtesy: James Gunn Instagram[/caption]

One of the prime reasons for this delay is Gunn being occupied with Warner Bros' upcoming Suicide Squad film. He had signed up to direct the sequel after his termination from Disney regarding his jokes on Twitter. Gunn had joked about taboo topics such as rape and pedophilia.

Read: Disney Axes 'Guardians of the Galaxy​' Director James Gunn Over Offensive Tweets

Following an apology from Gunn, Disney rehired the filmmaker. In a recent interview, actress GoG actress Karen Gillan, known for playing the role of Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed her happiness at Gunn's return while also revealing that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had been completed. She said, "We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script. I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing."

