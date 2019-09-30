Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

James Gunn Unites DC, Marvel Fans on His First Day at Suicide Squad 2, Says Lets Go Teams

James Gunn, best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series for Marvel Studios, created quite a stir on social media when he announced his association with MCU's arch-rival DC.

News18.com

Updated:September 30, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
James Gunn Unites DC, Marvel Fans on His First Day at Suicide Squad 2, Says Lets Go Teams
Image courtesy: Twitter

James Gunn, best known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series for Marvel Studios, created quite a stir on social media when he announced his association with MCU's arch-rival DC, earlier this year. Now, the writer and director is beginning production on the DC-produced Suicide Squad sequel and he received a gift from Marvel to celebrate the occasion.

On Monday, Gunn took to Twitter, appreciating both the studios and how hard workers from both are always "spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular & innovative entertainment." He also thanked Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, Mary Livanos, and Jonathan Schwartz for their special gift to him.

"Starting production on #TheSuicideSquad, I received perhaps the coolest & sweetest start-of-production gift ever, along with a note of how excited they are for the movie from Kevin, Lou, Victoria, Mary & Jonathan at @marvelstudios," he tweeted.

In another series of tweets, he mentioned how one can fanship both the studios and laud their work. "As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel & DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now & have been for almost all my life, both," he wrote in another tweet.

"Maybe you like one more than the other - that’s cool - but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down," he added.

"I know I & my partners at both Marvel & DC believe what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular & innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art," he said in conclusion.

For Suicide Squad 2, Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. They will be joined by an equally impressive list of newcomers — Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi, and Pete Davidson. The project will also mark Gunn’s reunion with his Guardian of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn, who is also his brother.

Also, Gunn has been rehired to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after he was fired by Disney over decade-old tweets that joked about rape and abuse. It comes after famous cast members from the Marvel series signed an open letter pleading for Gunn's return.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

