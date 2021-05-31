James Gunn Unveils New Look From Suicide Squad 2 Featuring Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior

Hollywood filmmaker James Gunn had a pleasant surprise for fans this weekend as he unveiled a new look from his upcoming movie Suicide Squad. The sequel to the 2016 DC Film is scheduled to hit theatres and HBO Max on August 6.

The photograph posted by Gunn on his Instagram handle featured actors Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and David Dastmalchian in their characters. Captioning the post, the director mentioned them by their characters’ names: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, and Polka Dot Man. Preceding the names of the characters, Gunn also mentioned the likely title of the movie, Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese.

The upcoming movie will trace the story of a group of supervillains and criminals from Belle Reve prison, as they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, as part of the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Besides Margot Robbie reprising her role as the notorious Harley Quinn, fans will also get to see a stellar cast of actors in this sequel which includes Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Freddie Stroma, Mikaela Hoover, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Mayling Ng, and Tinashe Kajese.

Gunn is also directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is in full swing. The 50-year-old filmmaker got the opportunity to write the Suicide Squad sequel at a time when he was briefly fired by Disney from working on the Guardians of the Galaxy movie. However, he was later re-hired and that is when the filmmaker got the opportunity to work in both the DC Films and the MCU.

The Volume 3 of Guardians of the Galaxy is slated to release in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here