Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

James McAvoy Gets Turned Down for Roles Because He is 'Too Short'

James McAvoy is popularly known for his roles in films like 'X-Men', 'Wanted', 'Split', 'IT', and 'The Chronicles of Narnia'.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 9:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
James McAvoy Gets Turned Down for Roles Because He is 'Too Short'
image: James McAvoy official instagram

Actor James McAvoy says he has often lost out on parts because he was considered "too short" to play those roles.

McAvoy, who is 5ft 7in, said there have been times when he was made to feel that he wasn't "good-looking enough" to land a part.

"As a shorter man, I sometimes get told I'm too short for a role. Or even when I get a role, I'm made to feel like, well, of course, we're going to have to do something about that," he told The Telegraph.

"Sometimes you're made to feel like you're not good-looking enough to get a role," he added.

Without naming the female actor, who was playing his love interest in a movie, the actor said he was once questioned by her if he was the right person for the role.

"... Because nobody would believe (he) would be with someone like her. That was a kick in the nuts.

"I was like, 'All right, now I've got to pretend that I really like you for eight more weeks. This is going to be really tough because you're so far up yourself.' It got really interesting, that relationship," he added.

McAvoy currently stars in BBC One series "His Dark Materials".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram