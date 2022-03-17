James Twitter Review: Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film Gets Massive Response

Late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s highly-anticipated film, James, hit the theatres on March 17 and has received a massive response from his fans and other cine lovers. The last release of the actor is also being said to be the biggest release of his career. The film has been receiving a positive response from the masses as fans were thrilled and emotional to see their favourite actor one last time on the big screen.

In the actioner, Puneeth’s captivating on-screen presence, intense performance, and dialogue delivery are said to be unmissable. Meanwhile, Shiva and Raghavendra Rajkumar’s cameo roles have worked well with the audience.

Soon after watching the film, fans of the late actor have flooded the internet with an endless number of reviews. Many shared their reviews of Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film. While some wrote amazing reviews, some just expressed their bittersweet experience of watching the actor perform on screen.

From applauding the late actor for his massive performance, action sequences, and the brilliant technicalities of the film, the fans were all praises for Puneeth Rajkumar’s posthumous release.

As the fans are elated after watching the film, let’s take a look at some of the fan’s reviews on Twitter.

#James: A Perfect celebration of #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar𓃵 in his all glory..One can't ask for anything more.. Gravity defying stunts, His legendary dance moves, Mass dialogues for fans and message dialogues for the larger audience Not only KA, Pan-India should watch it! — YUVARATHNAA PRK_CULT (@Yuva_AppuFan) March 17, 2022

#PuneethRajkumarFans will enjoy tomorrow with broken hearts & celebrate the day with tears in their eyes for first time ever in history wishing success for the team #James & stay strong Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar fans #PuneethRajKumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/neuc0oG80E — Sekhar (@SomaSiddhu) March 17, 2022

@NimmaShivanna Sir kudos to you. Swear you did justice with your voice for @PuneethRajkumar in #James movie. It was emotional to watch #Appu on big screen. I cried throughout his screen presence. 😭 😭 Loved the movie. Goosebumps everytime looking into #Appu's eyes.— Ravi Sagar (@ravisagar27) March 17, 2022

#James 1st Half - Watch Out For The Massive Performance Of Our Power Star In The Pre Interval Sequence😭❤️Total Goosebumps Stuff❤️Man Literally Nailed That Whole Pre Interval Sequence 💥💥💥#BoloBoloJames #Appu #PuneethRajkumar #AppuLivesOn— Sumanth R (@Itz_Sumanth) March 17, 2022

After #KGF this is the second Kannada dubbed film which i am watching in theatre 🤩 . No reviews just to watch #Appu on big screen for the one last time 😭 . We miss u 😢 #PowerStar !! #James #PuneethRajkumar #JamesHistoricEuphoria #CelebratePuneethRajkumar #HBDPuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/FlkWxDKs7r— Akash (@Raju_SSMB) March 17, 2022

Written and directed by Chethan Kumar, the action project stars Priya Anand as the leading lady opposite Puneeth Rajkumar. In addition, the film also has Sarat Kumar, Avinash, Mukesh Risi, Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Srikanth Aditya Menon, Ketan Karande, Chikkanna, Anu Prabhakar, and Suchendra Prasa, including others.

The story of the film revolves around Santhosh Kumar, who is a manager at a security company. However, owing to some unforeseen circumstances, Santosh unwantedly locks horns with the negative elements of society.

