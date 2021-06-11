James Wan Reveals 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' as Title of Sequel to Jason Momoa Starrer

The much-awaited sequel to Warner Bros’ 2018 superhero hit Aquaman has been titled ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

Filmmaker James Wan, who directed the Jamon Momoa-led first part, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday.

Wan posted an image from a production meeting, which featured the title as ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, in what looks to be a potential logo for the film. “The tide is rising," he captioned the photo.

“Aquaman" featured Momoa as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, a half-Atlantean, half-human who sets out to lead the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and stop his half-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to destroy the surface world.

The film, which released in December 2018, grossed more than USD 1 billion at the global box office. The sequel will also mark the return of Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm. Wan is producing alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a release date of December 16, 2022.

In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warners has a full roster of DC Film projects coming up, including The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6), The Batman (March 4, 2022), The Flash (Nov. 4, 2022), and Warners’ and New Line’s Black Adam (July 29, 2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023). Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, Static Shock and Wonder Woman 3 are also in the works.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here