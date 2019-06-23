Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

James Wan Says 'The Trench' Will Be 'Monster Horror Movie' Set In Jason Momoa's Aquaman World

Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted 'Aquaman', The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
James Wan Says 'The Trench' Will Be 'Monster Horror Movie' Set In Jason Momoa's Aquaman World
File photo.
Loading...

Filmmaker James Wan has revealed that The Trench, spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster Aquaman, will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie.

Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted Aquaman, The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Wan said,"We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much."

"But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the Aquaman world," he added.

Producer Peter Safran had confirmed in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in The Trench. He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first Aquaman.

The makers are planning to release the film before Aquaman 2 which is is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram