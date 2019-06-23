James Wan Says 'The Trench' Will Be 'Monster Horror Movie' Set In Jason Momoa's Aquaman World
Introduced in the Jason Momoa-fronted 'Aquaman', The Trench are aquatic abominations who tormented Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) during one of the most intense sequences in the film.
File photo.
Filmmaker James Wan has revealed that The Trench, spin-off to his 2018 blockbuster Aquaman, will be more of a monster horror film than a superhero movie.
In an interview with Comicbook.com, Wan said,"We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much."
"But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the Aquaman world," he added.
Producer Peter Safran had confirmed in March that Arthur and Mera will not appear in The Trench. He had also revealed that the movie will take place after the first Aquaman.
The makers are planning to release the film before Aquaman 2 which is is scheduled to hit the theatres in 2022.
