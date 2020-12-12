Jamie Bell, Margaret Qualley To Headline Amazon's 'Fred & Ginger'

Los Angeles: Actors Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will be playing iconic dancing duo Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers in a biopic from Amazon Studios. Jonathan Entwistle, the creator of smash hit Netflix series “The End of the F*ucking World”, will direct the movie from a script by Arash Amel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled “Fred & Ginger”, the biopic goes behind the beloved stage personas of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, examining what individually drove them while celebrating the creative magic between them. It will tell the untold, real love story between the two legends both on and off the screen. Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jonesof Automatik will produce, with Bell, Qualley and Amel also producing.

Max Minghella will executive produce under his and Bell’s Blank Tape banner.