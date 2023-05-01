Jamie Dornan Turns 41: Watch 5 Songs From The Fifty Shades of Grey Actor’s Movies

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAMIE DORNAN: Irish actor Jamie Dornan turns 41 on Sunday. The model-turned-actor who rose to fame through the Fifty Shades of Grey movie series most recently starred in Belfast which was nominated for Academy Awards. Dornan made his acting debut in 2006 starring in Marie Antoinette.

He went on to deliver impressive acting performances in television series The Fall from 2013 to 2016. To celebrate the actor’s birthday we have curated list of some of the best songs from his movies:

Down To Joy by Van Morrison

Dornan’s latest movie Belfast featured many songs by Morrison, however, it was Down To Joy that secured an Academy Award nomination this year. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, Belfast narrates the socio-political drama that unfolded in Northern Ireland during the 70s. The movie stars Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, and Jude Hill. The movie secured seven Oscar nominations this year.

Earned It by The Weeknd

Another song from Dornan’s 2015 movie Fifty Shades of Grey, Earned It is a slow R&B song sung by Canadian artist The Weeknd that secured an Academy Award nomination in 2016. The movie starred Dornan as the business tycoon Christian Grey who had an eccentric sexual personality. Directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey also starred Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele.

I don’t Wanna Live Forever by Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift

From the movie Fifty Shades Darker, this song is another hit from Dornan’s second instalment of Fifty Shades franchise. The song also marked a rare collaboration of former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and American pop star Taylor Swift.

Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding

One of the most recognisable songs from the Fifty Shades series. This romantic enchanting song is sung by British singer Ellie Goulding and is picturised on Dornan and Johnson.

Bittersweet Symphony by Schukulu and Coyle Girelli

This song is part of Dornan’s 2018 movie My Dinner with Hervé. Written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, the television drama film was based on the later days of actor Hervé Villechaize. The film stars Peter Dinklage as Villechaize and Dornan as a struggling journalist and narrates a life-changing event that takes place for the latter. The movie was released on HBO Max and also featured Andy García as Villechaize’s Fantasy Island co-star Ricardo Montalbán.

Happy birthday Jamie Dornan!

