Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Going Strong Despite Breakup Rumours
A source told pagesix.com: "Jamie was telling friends he's expecting his girlfriend Katie Holmes to join him in AC (Atlantic City)."
Image: Jamie Foxx
Los Angeles: Actors Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are still together despite rumours that they have called off their relationship.
A source told pagesix.com: "Jamie was telling friends he's expecting his girlfriend Katie Holmes to join him in AC (Atlantic City)."
He added that "Katie's daughter, Suri, wouldn't be coming down - because she was in summer camp."
But reports on Wednesday said Holmes has dumped Foxx because "Katie just couldn't get over her trust issues".
Sources said Foxx was keeping it together in Atlantic City, where he indicated he and Holmes are still a pair and would see each other there.
Holmes' representative told people.com the split was "100 per cent untrue".
They'd been rumoured to be a couple since 2013, but have never publicly commented. He even abruptly left an interview this year when the subject was turned to Holmes.
