Jamie Foxx On Sister DeOndra Dixon's Death: My Heart Is Shattered Into Million Pieces

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jamie Foxx has paid tributes to his younger sister DeOndra Dixon, who passed away at the age of 36. According to an homage from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation posted Saturday, Dixon died on October 19. She became a global ambassador for the organisation in 2011 and was the first recipient of the foundation’s highest honour, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

In an emotional note on Instagram, Foxx on Monday said Dixon’s passing has left “a hole in my heart”. “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…” the actor-singer wrote alongside a series of his pictures with his sister.

Foxx, 52, said though the pain is “unbelievable” he smiles when he thinks of his and his family’s memories with Dixon. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers…” the Oscar winner concluded the note.

Dixon participated in Special Olympics when she was in the sixth grade and continued to do so for nine years. She even made an appearance dancing in Foxx’s 2009 music video for “Blame It,” featuring rapper T-Pain.