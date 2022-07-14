Jamie Lee Curtis Felt Embarrassed to Assume Ana De Armas Was ‘Unsophisticated' When They First Met

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up about her embarrassing encounter with her Knives Out co-actor Ana de Armas. In an interaction with Elle magazine, Curtis revealed that she thought Armas was a newbie in Hollywood because she came from Cuba. For those unaware, Armas became a household for her stints in several hit projects including Keanu Reeves-starrer Knock Knock and Todd Phillips-directed War Dogs.

Curtis, who hadn’t watched Armas’ films, thought she was an “inexperienced unsophisticated young woman.” She told the magazine, “I assumed and I say this with real embarrassment – because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived. I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, “Oh, what are your dreams?”

In addition to this, Curtis was so impressed by her acting prowess that she thought of introducing Armas to director Steven Spielberg and her godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. Curtis wanted Armas to discuss essaying the role of Maria in his 2021 film West Side Story to boost her career. However, she was stunned to learn that Armas was friends with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Eventually, Curtis learned that she’s a great actor who’s filled with curiosity. According to her, Armas isn’t someone that advertisements portray her to be, she is a lot more interesting. Curtis added, “She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions.”

For those unaware, Armas is all set to essay the role of the iconic Marilyn Monroe in the forthcoming Netflix movie Blonde. According to Curtis, she was completely swayed by Armas’ transformation when she saw raw footage of the movie. “She showed me a picture of her as Marilyn. My father was in “Some Like It Hot,” and I have a lot of photos of my father and Marilyn. It was a couple of still pictures and one video of her moving through space with no audio. But it was so shocking because she was Marilyn,” concluded Curtis.

Speaking of Knives Out, Ana de Armas played Marta Cabrera and Jamie Lee Curtis essayed the role of Linda Drysdale in the 2019 mystery film.

