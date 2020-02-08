Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls Being Saved from Drowning by Kirk Douglas
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis starred with Kirk Douglas in 'The Vikings', revealed that the late legendary actor had saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child.
Jamie Lee Curtis remembering Kirk Douglas on the set of The Vikings
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has paid a very special and personal tribute to late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, revealing he once saved her from drowning.
Douglas passed away on February 5 at the age of 103 and a string of celebrities have taken to social media to share their love for the Spartacus star, but Curtis, whose parents starred alongside Douglas in the 1958 movie The Vikings, has a very special memory of the veteran.
In an Instagram post on Friday, she revealed he saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling."
View this post on Instagram
Kirk and Anne were important to BOTH my parents. Here in The Vikings with both Tony and Janet. I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling. I was in school with their son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present. Kirk is an example for us ALL. COURAGE. INTEGRITY. GENEROSITY. Their foundation link is in my website. See the work that they did for others. The playgrounds they built. Join them and me and honoring his legacy.
She also posted a photograph of her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, with Douglas on the set of The Vikings.
The actress' father and Douglas were close because they both lost sons.
She said: "I was in school with their (Douglas) son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas, in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present."
Tony Curtis, who died in 2010, also starred alongside Douglas in Spartacus.
