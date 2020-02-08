Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls Being Saved from Drowning by Kirk Douglas

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, whose parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis starred with Kirk Douglas in 'The Vikings', revealed that the late legendary actor had saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jamie Lee Curtis remembering Kirk Douglas on the set of The Vikings
Jamie Lee Curtis remembering Kirk Douglas on the set of The Vikings

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has paid a very special and personal tribute to late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, revealing he once saved her from drowning.

Douglas passed away on February 5 at the age of 103 and a string of celebrities have taken to social media to share their love for the Spartacus star, but Curtis, whose parents starred alongside Douglas in the 1958 movie The Vikings, has a very special memory of the veteran.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she revealed he saved her from drowning in a pool when she was a child, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I just remembered this morning that Kirk saved my life when I rode my tricycle into the pool at a party and he dove in and brought me up from the bottom, still peddling."

She also posted a photograph of her parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, with Douglas on the set of The Vikings.

The actress' father and Douglas were close because they both lost sons.

She said: "I was in school with their (Douglas) son, Eric who they lost in 2004. Tony lost his son, Nicholas, in 1994. Families tied together in life and success and loss and struggle, past and present."

Tony Curtis, who died in 2010, also starred alongside Douglas in Spartacus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram