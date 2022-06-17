Jamie Lever Mimicks Rakhi Sawant and Fans Can’t Stop Laughing - Watch

Jamie Lever never fails to leave fans impressed with her comedy and mimicking skills. Once again, she has left netizens going ROFL with her latest video in which she can be seen mimicking none other than Rakhi Sawant. The clip opens with Jamie enacting Rakhi and saying, “Hello guys, this is Rakhi. Aur aaj mein gym mein aayi hun. Aur aaj mein hardcore workouting karungi aur aise mazze se workout karungi na…sab ko dikha dungi weight loss kar ke. Chalo, I am ready (Hello Guys, This Is Rakhi, today I have come to a gym, and I will be working out here. I’ll show everyone that I can also lose weight).”

Just when Jamie concludes her dialogue, Rakhi appears in the video. She calls Jamie ‘duplicate’ and points towards herself saying ‘this is original.’ Jamie also agrees that she is indeed one and only. Sharing the video with her fans, Jamie wrote in the caption, “Let’s do workoutssss ft Rakhi Sawant.”

Watch Jamie Lever and Rakhi Sawant’s Hilarious Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lever (@its_jamielever)

In the video, Both Jamie and Rakhi were seen dressed in their gym ensemble. Looks like we have new gym buddies in town. Meanwhile, Jamie’s video has created a lot of buzz online. Fans were left in splits upon watching the collab, with many B-town stars also reacting to it. Dancer and choreographer Nicole Concessao wrote, “This Blew My Mind, OMG”, while choreographer Geeta Kapur, Zaid Darbar, actor Amrita Rao, and TV star Vivek Dahiya also had a laugh at the hilarious video. Singer Salim Merchant lauded Jamie for her impeccable mimicking.

The clip has so far racked up over 1.6 million views, and tons of reactions from Instagram users. While many stated that both Rakhi and Jamie are ‘amazing’, a bunch of fans opined that ‘the duplicate is better than original.’

Rakhi is a true entertainer and over the years, she has proved why she is the rightful owner of the tag. Currently, Rakhi is making headlines for her relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The actor often shares adorable and mushy pictures with her boyfriend. The couple even attends several star-studded Bollywood events together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.