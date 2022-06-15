Jamie Lever Mimics Rakhi Sawant In Gym, Latter Joins To Say 'Let’s Do Workouts' In ROFL Video

Jamie Lever, daughter of comedy veteran Johny Lever, is as funny as her father. The comedian often treats to hilarious renditions of celebrity mimicry videos, leaving everyone in splits. Jamie has come up with another hysterical clip that sees her mimicking the Bollywood entertainer Rakhi Sawant.

In a clip posted on her Instagram handle, we see Jamie donning a black jacket and matching top as she shoots a video in a gym. As the clip starts we see Jamie enacting Rakhi as she says, “ Hello guys, I’m Rakhi and today I will do hardcore ‘workouting’. I will workout with s much fun, and I will prove to everyone that I’ve lost weight.”

Jamie adds, “Let’s go, I’m ready,” as she copies Rakhi’s expressions. Next, we see Rakhi entering the frame as she says, “Hello duplicate, this is original.” Jamie also laughs and does a thumbs up as she says “Yes, she is original.” Rakhi then ends the video by saying, “let’s do workouts, let’s do it.”

Jamie captioned the video as, LET’s DO WORKOUTSssss ft @rakhisawant2511 #reelsinstagram #reels #rakhisawant.”

Check the clip here:

Soon after the video was posted,scores of Bollywood stars and the duo’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop their reactions on the amusing clip.

While Amrita Rao wrote, “Wo wo woooo .” Bakhtyar commented, “Let’s goosss toss dooss workoutssss.”

Geeta Kapur commented, ❤️”. Singer Salim Merchant also wrote, “ you’re amazing @its_jamielever.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Jamie has entertained us with her impeccable mimicry skills. Earlier, Jamie drew applause for the way she has imitated actor Sonam Kapoor. Jamie posted a video on Instagram, and wrote, “Sonam’s here.. make way.”

Decked in a silver blazer and wearing makeup–complete with some vermilion on her forehead–Jamie imitated Sonam’s accent. She first introduced herself as Sonam Kapoor and then goes on to take names of several places such Paris, Los Angeles, Lagos, Vegas, Jaipur, Abu Dhabi as per a new trend on the internet. Not impressed by the trend, she adds, “So I have been to all these places but they don’t have London, New York or Juhu on this. That’s not fair yaar. I think we should start our own trend, do you know what I mean.”

The video received more than 77000 likes within a day.

Jamie, along with her brother Jessey Lever, is popular for her funny videos on the internet. This is not the first time Jamie has mimicked Sonam. She has also mimicked several others including Kangana Ranaut, and Farah Khan in her videos.

