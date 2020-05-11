Jamie Lever Shares an Important Message in Asha Bhosle’s Voice

Comedienne-actress Jamie Lever has sung a song on staying home during COVID-19 lockdown that has gone viral across social media platforms.

Her song on quarantine is sung on the tunes of 1973 film Anhonee’s ‘Maine Hotho Se Lagayi To’ by Asha Bhosle. In the video, Jamie can be seen dressed in a pink saree and blouse. She is wearing pearl jewellery and has tied her hair in a bun with a flower pinned.

“Asha Ji has something to say! ON POPULAR DEMAND GAUR SE SUNO!#GoCorona #happymothersday #ashabhosle #Leverfam #Jamielever #GharbaithoIndia #stayhomestayhealthy #stayhome,” Jamie captioned the clip.

Jamie is the daughter of the veteran comic actor Johnny Lever. In March, Johnny made his debut on TikTok app with Jamie.

In the clip that went viral, the father-daughter duo was seen enacting a comedy scene between Johnny and Paresh Rawal from the 2002 film Awara Paagal Deewana.

On World Laughter Day, Jamie spoke to Hindustan Times about foraying into comedy and her father.

She said, “In those days, there was a lot hamming, it was all slapstick and over the top. People’s tastes have changed now; they don’t want brainless comedy. I had to repeatedly mimic certain artists because it was working. Times have changed. People are offering me shows on Zoom. Web is a booming market and we will see more shows on the web(sic.)”

Jamie Lever was last seen in Housefull 4.

