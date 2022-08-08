Jana Gana Mana Actor Sajeed Pathalam Dies At 54

Popular Malayalam actor Sajeed Pattalam died on August 7, Sunday. He was 54 and was hospitalised for the past few days owing to bad health condition. Hailing from Fort Kochi, Sajeed Pattalam acted in many web series and has also played pivotal roles in Malayalam movies. Sajeed Pattalam’s roles in films like Kala, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Jana Gana Mana, and the comedy entertainer Jaan-E-Mann received much adulation from the audience.

Sajeed Pattalam’s funeral was held at Kalvathy Juma Masjid Kabaristan at 9 pm on Sunday.

After hearing about the sudden demise of Sajeed Pattalam, several celebrities took to social media to offer condolences. Dijo Jose Antony, who is a well-known director, posted on Facebook to pay tributes to Sajeed Pattalam. Sharing a scene from Jana Gana Mana, the director wrote a heartfelt note that read, “RIP.”

Sajeed Pattalam played a prominent role in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s thriller drama Jana Gana Mana, which was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. Jaan-E-Maan actor Basil Joesph also paid his condolences.

Tharun Moorthy, who has directed Sajeed Pattalam’s last film Saudi Vellakka, penned an emotional note that reads, “Dearest Sajeed Ikka. You are a gem. Hope you will hear the clamor of clapping hands in heaven in our film. I am at a loss of words. RIP.”

“Rest in peace chetta,” wrote Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt.

Sajeed Pattalam has predominately worked in Malayalam film industry. He was last seen in Kala, which released in 2021 and was a hit. His last movie Saudi Vellakka directed by Tharun Moorthy will be released soon. The makers are yet to announce the release date.

