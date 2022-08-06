Jana Gana Mana's Screenwriter Issues Apology For Personal Remarks

Popular screenwriter Sharis Muhammad has apologised for his remarks against SDPI [Social Democratic Party of India] and the fraternity. The apology came after his comments were severely criticised at the MSF venue. Sharing a note via his Instagram, Sharis said that his views on politics and religion are personal.

“Some of my friends and colleagues expressed protest and sadness at my words during the discussion on Kala, Sargam, and Sanskaram in the conference organized by MSF called Veer. If my words have offended any individual, political organization, or religion, I sincerely apologise for the remark. My politics, my religion, and my views are completely personal,” the note read.

Sharis had said that he was called to inaugurate SDPI’s film club. SDPI came against this. He was not called or contacted by any leader of SDPI. SDPI State Secretary KK Abdul Jabbar said that he should be prepared to reveal at least the phone number of the person who contacted him.

‘After the release of Jana Gana Mana, someone from the SDPI called up for their movie club inauguration. I said I won’t come. When asked if he had called Dijo Jose, the director of JanganamJana Gana Mana, she said no and that she wanted me,” Sharis added.

