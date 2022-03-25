Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Demands Netaji’s Photo on 100-rupee Notes

The hundred-rupee note should bear the picture of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan has said. Pawan is of the opinion that we are not Indians if we don’t respect a leader like Netaji who sacrificed his life for the country.

The Jana Sena chief also started a campaign for bringing back Netaji’s ashes. The campaign stated that Netaji’s ashes from the Renkoji Temple should be brought to the Red Fort. The Jana Sena chief requested everyone to join them with hashtags #RenkojiToRedFort #BringBackNetajiAshes on Twitter.

Dr Padmaja Reddy and MVR Sastry were also among the attendees of the event at the Pawan Kalyan Learning Center for Human Excellence, where the Bheemla Nayak actor made this statement. On this occasion, the book, Netaji, written by MVR Sastry, was launched.

Pawan praised MVR Sastry, saying that the talented author has penned 20 books. Pawan described his work as real gems. Pawan also jokingly said that whenever Trivikram Srinivas comes to meet him, he hides the books. Trivikram has penned the screenplay for Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan’s most recent hit.

Advertisement

Praising Netaji, Pawan said that he gave us the slogan of Jai Hind. He said that Netaji had selfless love for the country and gave his life for its freedom.

The Power Star said that Netaji has still not got his due in India. According to Pawan, the younger generation should always be reminded of his sacrifices. Pawan said that a major credit for securing the country’s freedom, which everyone is enjoying, goes to him.

Pawan said that it was high time that Netaji’s ashes were brought back. According to him, it has been tried three times earlier but to no avail. Pawan said that the people of the country should also raise the issue and ask the government to bring back the ashes of Netaji.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.