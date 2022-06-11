Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan to Take Break From Films, To Focus Only on Politics

Power Star Pawan Kalyan may soon take a break from films to focus more on politics. The Telugu actor has been busy with one film after another and hence has not been able to focus on politics as much as he would like to. After completing shooting for his current projects, the actor has decided to take a break from movies and focus solely on politics.

While a series of films is lined up for Pawan, there is no guarantee when these films will hit the theatres. However, according to reports, he will be able to finish shooting his portions by the next Dussehra, and then the power star will give all his time to politics.

Due to Pawan’s popularity, the box-office collections of his upcoming movies are expected to be big. He is currently working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. It is expected that the film will be remade in Tamil starring Samuthirakani.

Soon after the completion of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan will shoot for Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

After completing the shooting of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, Kalyan intends to take a break. According to him, Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are likely to start at any point, so he would like to focus on the elections for now.

Sources close to the actor suggest that there is no chance for Pawan to act if an opportunity to form the government arises. Power Stara’s tour will begin in Tirupati on October 5 with Vijaya Dasami (Dasara).

Pawan was recently in the news for a new political realignment in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena head stated that he would persuade the BJP leadership to ally with the TDP in the 2024 elections.

