Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here

Recently a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the traditional dahi handi is making rounds on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 12:15 PM IST
Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here
SRK in 'Zero'. The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Red Chillies Entertainment)
Lord Krishna's birth date Janmashtami is being celebrated in full swing across India. The festival is celebrated with a great zeal among people and dahi handi celebration is one of the most cherished parts of the rituals.

Recently a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the traditional dahi handi is making rounds on the internet.

In the video the actor breaks the handi with a coconut sitting on the shoulders of a bodyguard while the crowd cheers him loud. Take a look at the video!




On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Zero. King Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leads. SRK who plays a dwarf in the film, which has already created a buzz among the audience. On Eid, the team released a teaser where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are seen together. The film has a number of stars making a special appearance, including late veteran actress Sridevi.

The film is slated to release on December 21.

