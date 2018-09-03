Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here

Lord Krishna's birth date Janmashtami is being celebrated in full swing across India. The festival is celebrated with a great zeal among people and dahi handi celebration is one of the most cherished parts of the rituals.Recently a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the traditional dahi handi is making rounds on the internet.In the video the actor breaks the handi with a coconut sitting on the shoulders of a bodyguard while the crowd cheers him loud. Take a look at the video!On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Zero. King Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leads. SRK who plays a dwarf in the film, which has already created a buzz among the audience. On Eid, the team released a teaser where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are seen together. The film has a number of stars making a special appearance, including late veteran actress Sridevi.The film is slated to release on December 21.