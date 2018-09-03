English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here
Recently a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the traditional dahi handi is making rounds on the internet.
SRK in 'Zero'. The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Red Chillies Entertainment)
Lord Krishna's birth date Janmashtami is being celebrated in full swing across India. The festival is celebrated with a great zeal among people and dahi handi celebration is one of the most cherished parts of the rituals.
Recently a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan breaking the traditional dahi handi is making rounds on the internet.
In the video the actor breaks the handi with a coconut sitting on the shoulders of a bodyguard while the crowd cheers him loud. Take a look at the video!
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's upcoming directorial Zero. King Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the leads. SRK who plays a dwarf in the film, which has already created a buzz among the audience. On Eid, the team released a teaser where Salman Khan and Shah Rukh are seen together. The film has a number of stars making a special appearance, including late veteran actress Sridevi.
The film is slated to release on December 21.
An old video of King Khan celebrating #Janmasthami 😍❤️#HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/YhxlHlrwk6— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) September 2, 2018
