Jane Austen Anthology Series In The Works At The CW

Los Angeles: “Modern Austen”, a contemporary reimagining of celebrated English author Jane Austen’s popular novels, is in development at The CW. Eleanor Burgess will serve as writer and executive producer on the show, a one-hour anthology series that reimagines Austen’s beloved novels as six modern stories. According to Variety, each season will be based on a different novel beginning with Pride and Prejudice, set in contemporary San Francisco. Stephanie Allain and Gabrielle Ebron are also on board as executive producers. Warner Bros Television will produce the project.

Austen’s works have previously been adapted for both film and television over the years. Pride and Prejudice has had multiple television mini-series as well as feature adaptations, with the 2005 version starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham, and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy, being the latest one. There have also been countless movies and TV shows inspired by her novels, including modern classics like “Clueless” and “Bridget Jones’ Diary”.