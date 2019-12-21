Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jane Fonda Arrested for Fifth Time at Climate Change Protest

Oscar-winning actor Jane Fonda was arrested for the fifth time at the Fire Drill Fridays, protesting to raise awareness about climate change and focus attention on the anti-fossil-fuels movement.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Jane Fonda Arrested for Fifth Time at Climate Change Protest
image of Jane Fonda, courtesy of Instagram

Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda was arrested for the fifth time here while protesting with climate change activists. Dubbed as Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda has been protesting every week since October, sometimes with other popular personalities, to raise awareness about climate change and focus attention on the anti-fossil-fuels movement.

A video of Fonda's most recent arrest has made its way onto the social media, in which she is shown cuffed, and seems to be enjoying the moment, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The actress, who will turn 82 on Saturday, was avoiding arrest in the past weeks as she was accumulating many run-ins with the law and that she would be facing lengthier jail stints.

Fonda has asserted that she is willing to get arrested as many times as it takes to get her point across. "I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda previously wrote on her own website.

Several D.C. authorities previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Fonda would not be charged for her prior arrests. It is unclear if she will be charged now. She did spend one night in jail following one of those initial arrests.

Others arrested in the past while protesting with Fonda include Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener and Sam Waterston, among others. The arrested protesters will likely be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

