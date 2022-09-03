Jane Fonda Reveals Her Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Doing Chemo For 6 Months, Handling Treatments Well’

Hollywood actress Jane Fonda took to Instagram on Friday (local time) to reveal that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is having chemotherapy. The 84-year-old star penned a long note about her diagnosis and she also gave a health update to her fans saying that she has been handling treatments quite well.

In a post to her 1.9m Instagram followers, the Barbarella star said she has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. She described it as “a very treatable cancer… so I feel very lucky”.

After talking about her cancer treatment, she used her post to highlight the state of healthcare in the US and said she will continue with her climate activism.

She wrote she felt “lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments.” Fonda adds, ” I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

Fonda wrote that she will undergo six months of chemotherapy but “will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism”.

The Oscar-winning actress recently became a campaigner against climate change. In 2016, she spent Thanksgiving among the protesters at Standing Rock, as she demonstrated against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

As she penned the post, Fonda said her diagnosis has highlighted the importance of community to her. “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community.Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities. We’re living through the most consequential time in human history because what we do or don’t do right now will determine what kind of future there will be and I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can.”

Towards the end of her post, the actress highlighted November’s midterm elections. She wrote, “The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions.”

Soon after the actress revealed her diagnosis, her industry friends and scores of fans chimed into the comments section to send love and blessings for the actress’ speedy recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – is a less common cancer which develops in the lymphatic system – the vast network of vessels and glands in the body.

Jane Fonda made her debut in 1960. She is known for her remarkable role in films including Barbarella, Nine to Five and On Golden Pond.

