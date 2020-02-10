Janelle Monae and Idina Menzel Mesmerise Audiences with Performances at Oscars 2020

Janelle Monae kicked off the 92nd Academy Awards with a musical tribute to this year’s nominees.

Monae started off the show donning a red sweater like Mister Rogers wore in a nod to “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” She walked into the audience and serenaded the film’s star, Tom Hanks, and other nominees.

The show, which is airing live on ABC, is going hostless for the second year in a row.

She shifted into an upbeat number with several dancers wearing attire honoring other nominees. Monae shed the sweater as she sang and danced.

The performance also featured an appearance by Billy Porter. During the performance, Monae also gave her hat to Tom Hanks while singing and dancing around him.

Priyanka Chopra also gave a shout out to Monae's performance at Oscars 2020 on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Idina Menzel performed Into the Unknown from Frozen II. Her performance was accompanied by other international singers who sang the song with Menzel in various languages including Polish, German, Russian, Japanese, Thai and Spanish among others.

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

(With inputs from AP News)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.