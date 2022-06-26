Michael Jackson, the King of Pop bid adieu to the world on 25th June 2009. Michael was also noted as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, creating music that is still being sung today. The famous pop artist would not only fascinate music fans all around the world, but he would also come to inspire a future of performers before passing away in 2009. He left behind three children, eight siblings, and millions of fans.

On the occasion of 13th death anniversary, Michael’s sister, singer-actor Janet Jackson remembered her late brother by posting a picture of them on her Twitter account. The picture sees a young Michael and Janet standing side by side in front of a window with a skyline view in the background. Janet accompanied the post with a white heart emoji.

Check the photo here:

Janet talked relationship that she and her brother had from childhood leading up to his passing, in her documentary series that aired in the beginning of the year. Recalling about her childhood memories, with the ‘Dangerous’ singer, Janet said that as kids she and Michael were inseparable and that he was the sibling to whom she was closest. Aside from their strong bond, the actress also detailed that he would bully her, calling her names that they would, later on, laugh about.

According to a report in 2010, Janet Jackson spoke out against her late brother Michael Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray and said she blames the physician for the death of her sibling.

“Yes, I do. He’s the one that was administering the drug, from what I do know,” dailystar.co.uk quoted Janet blaming Murray in an interview as saying.

She also confirmed that they had tried several times to intervene in an effort to get the singer into rehab for his drug addictions, but failed as Jacko was ‘very much in denial’.

Jacko died after suffering a drug-induced cardiac arrest.

Murray was expected to be present in the court to face the charge. He had pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter amid accusations he administered the powerful anaesthetic Propofol to Jackson, which led to the singer’s death.

