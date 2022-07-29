Jang Gyuri Leaves K-pop Group fromis_9, Has Not Signed a New Contract with Pledis Entertainment

K-pop star Jang Gyuri is leaving her girl group fromis_9, her agency Pledis Entertainment has announced. Her original contract with the management has expired and she has not signed a new contract with PLEDIS Entertainment. The agency also said that going forward, fromis_9 will be promoted as an eight-member group.

“fromis_9’s fifth EP from our Memento Box will be the last promotional activity of Jang Gyu Ri as she wraps up her time as a member of fromis_9. She will conclude her contract with us as of July 31 to embark on a new journey. The [remaining] eight members of fromis_9 (Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Park Ji Won, Roh Ji Sun, Lee Seo Yeon, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, and Baek Ji Heon) signed a new exclusive contract with us when they transferred to PLEDIS Entertainment in August 2021.

Jang Gyu Ri maintained the conditions of the original contract with her former agency and PLEDIS has been in charge of tasks including the management of her team and individual activities. The artist and the company made the decision after careful consideration and discussions on what would be the best path for everyone,” the agency said.

Flover, fromis_9’s fandom took to social media to post sweet messages for Jang Gyuri and send her off with heartfelt gratitude. They flooded Twitter with their love for the singer and for a while the term ‘Thank you Gyuri’ was trending on social media.

Gyuri kicked off her career as a member of the girl group after competing on Idol School. In addition to K-pop, she is also an actress, and has appeared in the tvN D web drama Dating Class. We wish her the best in her next endeavors!

