Janhit Mein Jaari Trailer: Condom Seller Nushrratt Bharuccha Sets Out with A 'Little Umbrella' For A Fun Ride

The trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari is here. Nushrratt, who was last seen in Chhorii, plays a girl who takes up a job in a condom company, only to face resistance from family and peers.

In the trailer, we see Nushrratt’s character fight with the man offering her a job at ‘Little Umbrella’ company, which sells condoms. However, she does take up the job. The close to 3 mins trailer then shows the protagonists journey in the social comedy drama into understanding why ‘Mardon ke liye shayad yeh sirf ek zarurat hai, aurton ke liye zaruri hai’ (Condoms might be important to men but they are a necessity for women).

The film, written and produced by dream girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa, falls into the same troupe in which the Hindi film industry deals with social issues while incorporating masala to make it palatable- the genre that has been perfected by Ayushmann Khurrana. But while Khurrana’s acts and his films had a novelty factor, the recent social comedies with a message seem like old wine in new bottles. We know what to expect- something startling happening in a small town, families going against the protagonist and finally he/she tasting success after several hurdles, and a message to end the film with. However, we hope that with the star cast that also includes talents like Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

Janhit Mein Jaari is all set to release in theatre son the 10th of June. Directed by Jai Basantu Das, the film also stars Anud Singh, Paritosh Tripathi, Sapna Sand amongst others. The official synopsis of the film reads, “A social-comedy-drama ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha promises to tickle your funny bones and open your mind to possibilities. Narrated in a humorous way, the film encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. It’s the story of a girl who juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.”

