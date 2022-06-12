Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Collection Day 2 Witnesses Growth, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trends On 4th Saturday

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari was the release of the week. The film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and directed by Jai Basantu Singh, had a very novel storyline- that of a woman condom seller who realises the responsibility associated with her job. The film, on Day 2, showed a significant growth in its box office. However, the film needs more boast.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Janhit Mein Jaari showed a tremendous growth in its collection. The film had collected just Rs. 43 lakhs on Day 1, and on Day 2 i.e., it collected Rs. 82 lakhs. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 1.25 crores. It grew by 90.70 percent. However, it needs boost on Day 3, i.e., on Day 3 as well. See the tweet here:

#JanhitMeinJaari witnesses an upward trend on Day 2… The much-required push [90.70% growth] came in at multiplexes of major centres… Day 3 [Sun] is important too, needs to grow further… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CdujBkFiPC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2022

The growth might be because of normal ticket prices on Day 2, compared to the cheap prices on Day 1. On its opening day, the makers had kept the ticket prices to just Rs. 100 in both multiplexes and single screen theatres.

The film that is still trending at the box office is Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which is on Week 4 now, showed a ninety two percent growth in its collection as well on Day its fourth Saturday, as compared to its fourth Friday. On Saturday, the film collected Rs. 3.01 crore as compared to Rs. 1.56 crores on Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 167.72 crores. See Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 witnesses 92.95% growth on [fourth] Sat… Inches closer to ₹ 175 cr mark, which will be crossed on [fourth] Tue/Wed… [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr. Total: ₹ 167.72 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Q97BZXi3M — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2022

However, the film that failed to make it big is Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. The film, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores, is still struggling to reach the 100 crore mark.

