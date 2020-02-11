Delhi result tally
Janhvi Kapoor Offers Prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple, Posts Pics from Her Trip
Janhvi will soon be seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.
credits - Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers at Lord Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Monday. On February 10, the Dhadak actress shared a few images from her trip to Tirupati and they generated considerable chatter among her fans.
Now, Janhvi has shared another set of images from her trip to Lord Balaji temple on her Instagram account. In the picture, she can be seen wearing an orange lehenga and red half-saree, accessorized with colour-coordinated jhumkas. She is smiling and posing with her friend.
Janhvi, who was part of the Netflix series Ghost Stories, has several films in her kitty at the moment. She will be soon seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, based on the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on March 13.
Flight lieutenants Gunjan Saxena and Srividya Rajan became first Indian women in combat when they flew Cheetah helicopters in 1999 during the Kargil war.
The actress will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, starring along Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The comedy-horror film is slated to be released on April 17.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
