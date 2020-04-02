Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Cuddling Will Drive Away Your Quarantine Blues, See Pic

Darling sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have been spending their quarantine time together. Earlier, the adorable duo had shared glimpses of their indoor painting sessions and now the two cuddle up to each other in a new pic which is melting the hearts of many fans.

In the new snap shared on social media, Janhvi is seen sitting on Khushi's lap as she wears comfy house clothes to feel warm. Khushi is seen embracing her sister as they pose all smiles for the camera. Khushi, who returned from the US before the nation went into the 21 day lockdown period, was also sporting a pink coloured hairband that made her look adorable. The sisters' loving pics is a lovely sight to behold amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and a gentle reminder of how important it is to spend quality time with one's family.

Check out Khushi and Janhvi's candid pic below.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also shared how the lockdown period made her realise the importance of the little things in life. Taking to social media, Janhvi penned a long post sharing what she has learnt during this time.

From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father's love and realising how badly she misses her mother, late actress Sridevi, self-isolation has been a period rich with realisations for the young actress, she mentioned in her Instagram post.

