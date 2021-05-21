Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor Go Cycling, Ask Paps to Make Way

Looks like Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor have been trying to escape the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life. The duo seems to have turned towards cycling to stay fit. On Thursday evening, the two were spotted buzzing around Lokhandwala on their bicycles along with a friend.

In the pictures and videos of their brief bicycle tour, Janhvi can be seen donning a white crop top paired with a pair of blue track pants while Khushi is wearing a casual tye-dye blue T-shirt along with black joggers. The girls also sported face masks for protection from the coronavirus.

Even though the sisters were surrounded by a pool of paparazzi, theydid not pose for photos, like usual. In fact, Janhviwas visibly displeased when they were wading through the paparazzi as they attempted to cycle near their Mumbai residence. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, it can be seen how some camerapersons blocked the girls’ way. While one was riding in front of Janhvi, another too was standing close. As she closed in on the one in front of her, she was heard explaining to him not to do such activities as it is dangerous.

Further in the clip, the star can be seen trying to maintain a safe distance from the sea of paparazzi as they follow her when she is seen entering her apartment. Khushi can be heard requesting them politely to make way for her and her sister. She then rides into the housing complex along with her friend and Janhvi quickly gets off the cycle to make her way inside through the gates. The sisters then stood inside the premises of the apartment for a while to chat with their friend while looking back at the paparazzi, before the actress took off on her cycle. Khushi, meanwhile, stayed back and can be seen continuing her chat with the friend.

On the work fromy, Janhvi will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry. She also has Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here