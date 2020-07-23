Janhvi Kapoor Acknowledges Her Privileged Background: Have Been Lucky in Way I've Been Treated

At present, Bollywood is seeing the resurgence of outsiders vs insiders debate and talks about nepotism in the Hindi film industry have been raking up. Weighing in on the matter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, in a recent interview with Barkha Dutt, acknowledged her privileged background and said she is lucky to have certain opportunities come her way.

“I haven’t had to deal with the kind of things that most women have to deal with. Because I do come from a slightly more privileged background and so I have been extremely lucky in the way that I have been treated and the opportunities that I have gotten.”

Janhvi was joined by Gunjan Saxena, a former Air Force pilot, whom the actress plays in her upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

When asked about the experience of meeting and playing Gunjan in the midst of the ongoing debate about privilege (of a star kid), Janhvi said she finds the story inspiring. Adding more to it she said she has been aware of her privileges since the beginning but she believes that at the end it all trickles down to the hard work you put into it.

Janhvi also opened up about casual sexism that she sometimes has to deal with. She recalled that sometimes during narrations, the filmmaker seemingly pays more attention or makes more eye contact with the male actor. “In my head, I was like this is happening maybe he because he has a longer scene. But then I realised that maybe it’s just some sort of subliminal conditioning that is making them do that,” she said.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Viineet Kumar, Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza in pivotal roles. It will release on Netflix.