Janhvi Kapoor All Set to Fly High in Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl First Look Poster

Janhvi Kapoor is a busy woman with a number of entertaining films lined up. She is currently all set to impress audiences with a role in a biopic as well. She is set to play the role of India's first female Air Force Officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Karan Johar who will be co-producing the film shared a new poster of the movie to Instagram.

Along with the poster, Karan Johar wrote, "With unabashed courage & bravery, she made her domain in a man's world." This statement perfectly describes the idea behind the film's focus. The main focus of the film is about how Gunjan Saxena's determination helped her overcome the opposition she faced. This is particularly because being a pilot was not seen as a job that a woman could do. Nevertheless, Gunjan Saxena proved them wrong.

The poster sees Janhvi Kapoor in Air Force uniform surrounded by male Air Force officers who are all clapping for her. The expression on Kapoor's face of satisfaction, happiness, and pride is brimming with positivity.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and co-produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Johar. Its primary cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Neena Gupta and Vijay Verma among others. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set to release on March 13, 2020.

